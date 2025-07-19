  1. World
40 schools in India's Bengaluru get bomb threat emails

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – At least 40 schools across India's southern city of Bengaluru on Friday received bomb threats via email, prompting the worried administration of these institutions to alert police.

The threatening messages claimed that explosive devices had been planted inside classrooms in black plastic bags, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police swiftly rushed their teams, along with the bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs, to these institutions to carry out search operations. However, no explosives were found during these searches.

The threats in Bengaluru come close on the heels of similar incidents in India's national capital territory -- Delhi, this week. The Golden Temple complex in Amritsar in the northern state of Punjab also received bomb threats this week.

Hoax threats last year triggered chaos in the airlines, schools, hospitals and hotels across the country.

