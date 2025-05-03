  1. World
Over 60 killed, injured in stampede at India's Goa temple

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – At least 60 people were killed and injured after a stampede took place during the Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village of Goa. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

Preliminary reports suggest the overcrowding and lack of proper arrangements as possible causes behind the incident.

According to the eyewitnesses, the situation escalated after a part of the crowd lost control. Locals and the volunteers at the temple rushed to pull people to safety.

The stampede occurred when, at one point along the route, due to a downward slope, the crowd began moving rapidly all at once. According to reports, the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

