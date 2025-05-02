At least 4 killed due to dust storm in India

State meteorologists said on Friday that wind speed was reported over Delhi in “association with an intense thunderstorm” in the morning, with the strongest wind of kilometers (49 miles) per hour recorded in the Safdarjung area. It said rainfall was also reported over the capital with intense thunderstorms.

As the intense weather led to trees falling and waters pooling, this impacted flights, with over 100 suffering delays, according to flightradar24.com.

Delhi International Airport said early Friday that due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms, some flights have been impacted.

It later said that while the airport is operating as normal, despite some impact due to adverse weather conditions, inclement weather in Delhi has led to fallen trees and blocked roads around the airport.

Separately, four people including three children were killed in Delhi’s Dwarka neighborhood due to strong winds in the morning, officials said.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that instructions have been issued to all officials to identify places where water is pooling and find solutions.

MNA