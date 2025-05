"The strike was executed using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile that successfully hit its target," Yemen's military spokesman said, Al Masirah reported.

"The enemy's defense systems failed to intercept the missile," he added.

"We salute the mujahideen in Gaza, their heroic operations against the Israeli enemy," Saree said.

Yemen stands with them until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted, he added.