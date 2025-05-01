Leader's envoy visits injured in recent port blast, inferno

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei dispatched a special envoy to the province of Hormozgan to offer condolences to the injured and those affected in the Shahid Rajaee Port explosion while also assessing the ongoing rescue operations.

During the trip, the special representative of the Leader of the Revolution, Hojjatoleslam Moezzi, visited the homes of some of the victims of the Bandar Abbas incident and conveyed Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's message of condolences to them.

He also paid an inspection visit to the rescue and relief teams present at the Shahid Rajaee Port, where the blast and the inferno took place, to thank them for their utmost efforts and sacrifices in the aftermath of the tragic incident.

The Leader's representative's visit will last for two days to visit as many families of the victims and also the injured as possible.

MNA