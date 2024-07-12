  1. Politics
Pezeshkian says his foreign policy is expanding friendly ties

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The main approach of the new government's foreign policy will be expanding friendly relations with other governments based on dialogue, cooperation, equality, and mutual respect, the Iranian president-elect says.

"The main approach of the new government's foreign policy will be to open new horizons and comprehensively expand friendly relations with other governments based on dialogue, cooperation, equality, and mutual respect," the Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian said in response to phone calls or written messages from leaders and officials of more than 40 countries.

The new government will also pay great attention to deepen as much as possible all-round relations with neighboring countries, the region and other governments, he said.

The president-elect has so far responded to the telephone or written calls of the leaders and officials of countries such as Russia, China, the Emir of Kuwait, the UAE (President and Prime Minister), Iraq (President and Prime Minister), the King of Bahrain, Bangladesh (President and Prime Minister). ), Pakistan (President and Prime Minister), Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Algeria, Mauritania, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan. Tajikistan, Belarus, Georgia, Cuba, Bolivia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Ethiopia, South Africa, Seychelles, India, Maldives, Turkey, Serbia, Croatia, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, North Korea and... .

