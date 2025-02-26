Iran, Bolivia stress developing coop. in bilateral ties

Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General of the Foreign Ministry's Americas Department Issa Kameli met and held talks with Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda within the policy framework of strengthening engagement with Latin America.

The two sides reviewed the latest status of relations between Iran and Bolivia and emphasized the development of cooperation between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral areas.

Kameli also met with senior officials from Bolivia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Justice, and Prosecutor's Office.

He emphasized the necessity of implementing agreements between the two countries and pursuing agreements in areas of common interest.

