Iran ready to expand technological coop. with friendly states

A government delegation from Bolivia and Venezuela consisting of Minister of Defense of Bolivia Edmundo Novillo Aguilar, Member of the National Assembly of Venezuela Francisco Torrealba and an accompanying delegation visited Iranian House of Innovation and Technology along with Head of Iran's International Center for Scientific and Technological Cooperation Hossein Rouzbeh.

During the meeting, Rouzbeh expressed full readiness of Iran to expand scientific and technological cooperation with the friendly and like-minded countries especially Bolivia and Venezuela and emphasized that Iran sees no limit to expand scientific and technological cooperation with the friendly countries and welcomes the technological and innovative interactions with these countries wholeheartedly.

Iran is ready to share its fruitful experiences with the other countries including Bolivia and Venezuela, he said, adding these interactions can bring about new horizons for the economic and scientific growth of these countries.

Minister of Defense of Bolivia, for his part, said that Iran has gained salient achievements in various scientific and technological fields in the recent years.

Joint cooperation in the fields of science and technology will be beneficial not only to Bolivia but also to the region and even the world, Edmundo Novillo Aguilar noted.

MA/6338108