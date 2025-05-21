Assailant in Azerbaijan embassy attack executed

“The law of retribution was implemented this morning against the attacker of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran,” the Judiciary said on Wednesday.

In January 2023, the man shot dead one person and injured two others after entering Azerbaijan's embassy in the Iranian capital, Press TV reported.

Following the attack, Azerbaijan’s relations with Iran were strained, as Baku closed its embassy and evacuated staff over what it called a “terrorist act.”

An initial Iranian investigation found that the attack was motivated by “personal and family-related issues.”

In mid-2024, Azerbaijan reopened its embassy after the court sentenced the assailant to death.

As the two countries strengthen their bilateral ties, President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Baku late last month.

The two countries also held joint military drills in November and earlier this month.

MNA