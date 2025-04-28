Pezeshkian visit to open new chapter in Iran-Azerbaijan ties

Speaking at his weekly presser on Monday morning, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei spoke about President Pezeshkian's visit to Baku.

The President's visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan is very important, and preparations for this visit have taken months, Baghaei told reporters, adding, "This visit could open a new chapter between the two countries."

"Our relationship with Azerbaijan is very important," Baghaei said.

"Stability and security in the South Caucasus are important to us," Baghaeui said.

This trip is important for Iran both on a bilateral level, the Iranian diplomat said, adding that Iran and Azerbaijan enjoy historical, cultural, and religious ties.

President Masoud Pezeshkian arrives in Baku on Monday to hold talks and meetings with Azeri officials.

The official welcoming ceremony of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Pezheshkian will take place in the Zagulba Palace.



Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accompanies Pezeshkian on this official visit.

"The purpose of my trip was an official invitation from a neighboring country, and I am also interested in this trip," Pezeshkian said before his departure.

"There are suitable grounds in the Republic of Azerbaijan for strengthening relations between the two countries," the Iranian President said, adding, "Our relationship with Azerbaijan is a historical, cultural and deep one."

"The promotion of commercial, scientific, and economic issues between the two countries is emphasized. The development of corridors that can facilitate traffic between Iran and Azerbaijan will also be examined," he said.

He also said that he will meet with businessmen, academics, and Iranians residing in the Republic of Azerbaijan on the sidelines of this trip.

