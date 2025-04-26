Iran reacts to India-Pakistan tensions

"India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbors of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbors, we consider them our foremost priority," Araghchi wrote on X.

He added that Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time, in line with the spirit taught by Persian poet Saadi:

"Human Beings are members of a whole

In creation of one essence and soul

If one member is inflicted with pain

Other members uneasy will remain"

Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated after an attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday killed 26 tourists.

The Indian government said that the attack had “cross-border” links to Pakistan, a charge Islamabad strongly denies.

On Thursday night, Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed region of Kashmir, marking a dangerous deterioration in ties between the two neighbors following the deadly shooting in Pahalgam.

The United Nations has urged both sides to exercise restraint.

Meanwhile, Islamabad accused New Delhi of failing to provide sufficient evidence linking Pakistan’s government to the attack. It also warned that any attempt by India to suspend the landmark water-sharing treaty between the two countries would be met with “full force.”

Both sides have hinted that the ongoing tensions could escalate into military confrontation.

