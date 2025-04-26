Iran offers mediation as India-Pakistan tensions escalate

Araghchi expressed Tehran’s readiness to help ease tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad during a phone call with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

The two officials spoke on Friday evening, exchanging views on the latest developments in Pakistan’s bilateral relations with India, PressTV reported.

Highlighting Iran’s friendly relations with both Pakistan and India, Araghchi said the Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared to offer its "readiness to help de-escalate tensions and strengthen regional stability."

He emphasized the importance of "patience and restraint by both sides" in managing the situation.

During the conversation, Ishaq Dar briefed Araghchi on recent developments between Islamabad and New Delhi and expressed appreciation for Iran’s "constructive and responsible approach" toward the tensions between the two countries.

He also expressed hope for the success of the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, scheduled to take place in Muscat on April 26.

Earlier in the day, Araghchi took to X (formerly Twitter), describing India and Pakistan as “brotherly neighbors of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties.”

“Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time,” he wrote.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated after an attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Tuesday killed 26 tourists.

The Indian government said that the attack had “cross-border” links to Pakistan, a charge Islamabad strongly denies.

On Thursday night, Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed region of Kashmir, marking a dangerous deterioration in ties between the two neighbors following the deadly shooting in Pahalgam.

The United Nations has urged both sides to exercise restraint.

Meanwhile, Islamabad accused New Delhi of failing to provide sufficient evidence linking Pakistan’s government to the attack. It also warned that any attempt by India to suspend the landmark water-sharing treaty between the two countries would be met with “full force.”

Both sides have hinted that the ongoing tensions could escalate into military confrontation.

MP/