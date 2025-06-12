  1. Economy
Astana hosts 20th Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Economic Commission

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – The 20th Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission was held in Kazakh capital of Almaty on June 11-12 with the aim of developing relations between the two countries in the fields of economy and agriculture.

The 20th Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission was co-chaired by Iran’s Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh and Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliyev.

At this meeting, which was attended by high-ranking Kazakh officials and an Iranian economic delegation, the two sides emphasized boosting cooperation in the economic, trade, technical, scientific, and agricultural fields.

In addition, the two sides stressed the need to develop sustainable economic relations and facilitate trade exchanges.

Iranian and Kazakh officials agreed to pursue the negotiation process and economic cooperation more seriously and make the necessary preparations for the implementation of joint projects.

