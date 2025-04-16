Pakistan Air Force Mirage fighter jet crashes (+VIDEO)

Both pilots successfully ejected before the crash and were rescued in good health. This incident has highlighted the role of the Mirage V ROSE in Pakistan’s air defence and the effectiveness of its safety systems.

The Mirage V ROSE is an upgraded version of the French Mirage 5, a combat aircraft in service with the Pakistan Air Force since the 1970s. The Retrofit of Strike Element (ROSE) program enhanced its avionics and radar, improving its precision and combat capabilities. It remains a key part of the PAF’s fleet despite its age.

The Mirage aircraft, originally developed by Dassault Aviation in France, has been a key part of the PAF’s fleet since its induction in the late 1960s. The PAF operates both Mirage III and Mirage 5 variants, which have undergone extensive upgrades under Project ROSE (Retrofit of Strike Element) to modernize their avionics, radar systems, and weaponry. These upgrades have extended the operational life of the aircraft, enabling them to perform specialized tactical roles.

The Mirage III serves as a multirole combat aircraft, while the Mirage 5 is optimized for ground attack and reconnaissance missions. Despite their age, these aircraft remain a cost-effective component of the PAF’s air fleet, though they are gradually being replaced by newer platforms like the JF-17 Thunder.

A PAF spokesperson confirmed that a board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash. The incident highlights the challenges of maintaining aging aircraft, even with modernization efforts.

MNA/