Feb 26, 2026, 3:31 PM

China backs Iran in safeguarding its legitimate rights: Spox.

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning has said that her country supports the Iranian government and people in safeguarding their legitimate rights, interests, and national stability.

“China advocates the resolution of issues through political and diplomatic channels and opposes the use of threat or force in international affairs,” Mao said during her weekly press briefing on Thursday.

“Chinese and Iranian people are traditionally friendly, she said, adding that China supports the Iranian government and people in safeguarding (their) legitimate rights, interests, and national stability," Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Stressing peace, Mao said, “We hope all sides … exercise restraint and solve disputes through dialogue.”

“China is ready to continue play its constructive role as a responsible major country,” she added.

