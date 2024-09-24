  1. Economy
Sep 24, 2024, 6:20 PM

Iran’s export of agricultural products up 26% in H1: IRICA

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) - Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced that $1.7 billion worth of agricultural products was exported from the country in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

Iran’s export of agricultural products from March 21 to September 22, 2024 registered a 26 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period, the report added.

The statistics indicated that 3.2 million tons of agricultural products were exported from the country in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year, indicating a 20 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Various types of pistachio, tomato, watermelon, apples and dates were of the main products exported from the country between March 21 to September 22, 2024.

The report added that $374 million, $207 million, $128 million, $114 million and $78 million worth of pistachios, tomato, watermelon, apples and dates were exported from the country between March 21 to September 22, 2024, respectively.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

