Yemen sanctions 15 US weapons manufacturing companies

Yemen's News Agency SABA reported that Yemen's Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) announced the sanctions on Sunday.

These companies have been added to the Sanctions List of Supporters of the Usurping Zionist Entity (SUZE), HOCC announced.

“These companies remain complicit in supplying arms to the usurping Zionist entity, providing its forces with advanced weapons systems, missiles, munitions, military equipment, and other items directly linked to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide perpetrated by the usurping Zionist entity in Gaza since October 7, 2023, which continue to claim the lives of innocent Palestinian civilians,” said the Executive Director of the HOCC.

The Executive Director stated that these actions fall within the scope of prohibited activities criminalized by the Republic of Yemen under Law No. (5) of the year 1445 AH regarding the designation of states, entities and persons hostile to the Republic of Yemen, and Sanctions Regulation on Supporters of the Usurping Zionist Entity.

The Yemeni government said the sanctions are part of the country’s efforts to undermine the capabilities of the usurping Zionist entity to continue its daily massacres against children and women in Palestine, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

The order said the sanctions could be extended to include entities in which those companies hold a stake or contribute, senior executives or beneficial owners of the listed entities, spouses, and first-degree relatives of the listed natural persons.

Yemenis have been hitting Israeli and American targets in support of Palestinians in Gaza since the regime launched its devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, and in response to the American-British aggression on their homeland.

The operations have effectively shut down the Eilat port south of the occupied territories, causing significant economic setbacks for the Israelis.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until Israel’s ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end, and the crippling siege against the Palestinian coastal territory is completely lifted.

