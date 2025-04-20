Tel Aviv regime threatens France not to recognize Palestine

In an interview with the British newspaper The Telegraph published on April 19, 2025, Saar called such a move by Paris a “massive mistake” that would undermine the negotiating process and force Israel to act on its own. He said that if France tried to predetermine the outcome of future talks on the status of the Palestinian territories, Israel could respond with similar measures, including steps aimed at strengthening its control over the disputed territories.

Asked by a journalist about the possible annexation of the West Bank, Saar did not rule out such a scenario, stressing that any unilateral recognition of Palestine would push Israel to take similar actions. He noted that the disputed territories, including the West Bank, remain subject to negotiations, and attempts by external players to impose their status undermine Israel's position. Saar also warned that France's recognition of Palestine would weaken Paris's influence in the Middle East and reduce the prospects for achieving peace, since it would remove incentives for the Palestinian side to compromise and engage in dialogue.

Saar's statement comes in response to recent discussions in France about possible recognition of Palestine. In March 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris saw the move as a way to restart the peace process based on the principle of "two states for two peoples," Reuters reported.

France, along with other European countries such as Spain and Ireland, actively supports the idea of ​​​​a Palestinian state, which is strongly opposed by Israel. According to Al Jazeera, in recent months, European diplomats have increased pressure on Israel to resume negotiations with the Palestinian Authority, which have stalled since the escalation of the conflict in Gaza in 2023.

MNA