  1. Sports
May 12, 2025, 7:43 PM

Tabiat power past Qadsia in FIBA WASL Final 8

Tabiat power past Qadsia in FIBA WASL Final 8

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – Stedmon Lemon rewrote the FIBA WASL Final 8 history books in leading Tabiat past Qadsia, 112-85, for a stupendous start to their campaign Sunday night at the Stade Nouhad Naufal.

The American winger erupted for 45 points. resetting the competition's record for most points in a game which was previously held by Markell Johnson when he had 42 to lead Astana past Manama, 122-117, last year.

All in all, the 32-year-old shot an excellent 17-of-22 from the floor, including a 4-of-6 clip from three, and also collected 6 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals to finish with an efficiency of 52 - a record in itself, Tehran Times reported. 

The team also drew a stellar showing from lead playmaker Sina Vahedi, who registered 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the floor, 5 rebounds, and 10 assists, plus a steal to net an efficiency of 40.

Ivan Buva was the only other double-digit scorer with 14 points in the triumph.

Tabiat will look to finish the group stage unbeaten - and more importantly reach the Semi-Finals - when they take on WASL-Persian Gulf League champions Shabab Al Ahli on Thursday.

Sek Henry, meanwhile, had 24 points to lead Qadsia, who lost big man Chinemelu Elonu at the 7:12-mark of the third after suffering an apparent leg injury, never to return. He exited with 21 points to his name.

MNA

News ID 231737

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News