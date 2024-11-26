Iran edged by Qatar at FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifier

In the match held at the Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall, Mike Lewis II scored 19 points for Qatar while Matin Aghajanpour collected 31 points for Team Melli.

Team Melli had one last attempt to save themselves with 1.1 seconds left to play, but the cross-court inbound directed near the paint was deflected by Ndoye Seydou as time expired, and all of Team Qatar would erupt in jubilation afterward.

Not only did the squad get back at the Iranians for that stinging 76-74 OT defeat last February at the latter's own grounds at the Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran, but they also ended a 19-year losing skid against the three-time Asia Cup champions.

The last time they beat their long-time tormentors was in the 2005 edition of the continental meet, a convincing 79-58 victory during the Quarter-Final round.

Furthermore, Qatar stalled Iran's outright qualification to the 2025 Asia Cup as they dealt the latter their first loss after starting the Qualifiers with three straight wins, fiba.com reported.

Earlier in the day, India had defeated Kazakhstan 88-69 at the Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Iran lead Group E with seven points, followed by Qatar with six points. India and Kazakhstan have earned five points each.

AMK/TT