US negotiator sure about reaching deal with Russia on Ukraine

In response to the host's question about whether a "deal with Russia" over the Ukrainian crisis is in the works, Witkoff said: "You used a good word — 'in the works.' Yes, I’m confident in that," Fox News reported.

He described his latest meeting — the third with Russian President Vladimir Putin — as "very important."

As evidence of progress in resolving the Ukraine conflict, Witkoff stated: "Putin is offering peace on a permanent basis. So the fact that we are in a state of ceasefire answers that question."

Nevertheless, he noted that "a final decision still has to wait."

Trump’s special envoy clarified that several difficult issues still need to be resolved to reach a peace agreement — particularly matters of security and Ukraine's renunciation of NATO membership.

Still, he said, "we may be on the brink of something that will be very important for the whole world."

MNA