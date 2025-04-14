  1. Politics
FSB detains Ukraine spy who planned terrorist acts in Russia

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Federal Security Service forces detained the Ukrainian spy who planned terrorist acts in Russia.

Moldovan citizen Marius Prunyanu previously fought on the side of Ukraine near the city of Artemovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Federal Security Service informed.
Prunyanu arrived in Russia on the instructions of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) to organize acts of sabotage and terrorism.

Before leaving the Moldovan capital of Chisinau for Russia , Prunyanu received money from a Ukrainian handler to purchase a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicle with Moldovan license plates.
The SUV was equipped with a cache, which was disguised as a battery and which stored three 1.6-kilogram explosive devices made of the C-4 plastic explosive, according to FSB.

