IRGC Navy seizes two foreign tankers smuggling fuel in PG

During an operation on Monday, the IRGC Navy seized the two tankers – named Start 1 and Vintage – which were carrying over three million liters of smuggled diesel fuel.

All 25 crew members of the two tankers were also arrested, according to PressTV.

Iran, home to some of the world's cheapest fuel due to government subsidies, has long faced challenges with fuel smuggling, particularly in its southern maritime borders.

The significant price difference of fuel between Iran and the neighboring countries has made fuel smuggling a lucrative illegal trade.

In recent years, Iranian authorities have intensified efforts to curb fuel smuggling.

Last week, Iranian border police seized a ship carrying one million liters of smuggled oil in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

MP/