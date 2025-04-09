Pezeshkian tours Iran nuclear achievements exhibition

On Wednesday morning, April 9, marking National Nuclear Technology Day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to tour an exhibition showcasing the country’s latest nuclear industry achievements.

During his hour-long tour, the President visited all sections of the exhibition and engaged in direct conversations with nuclear experts and specialists, gaining insights into the latest developments and ongoing efforts within the country's strategic nuclear industry.

MP/