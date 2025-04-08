Oman's indirect negotiations as much an opportunity as a test

"Regarding Monday’s comments by President Donald Trump, Iran is ready to engage in earnest and with a view to seal a deal. We will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect negotiations," the top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi said in a contribution to the Washington Post on Tuesday.

He further described the indirect negotiations as much an opportunity as it is a test.

"The model of engagement we propose is not novel. The United States itself is intermediating indirect talks between Russia and Ukraine — a much more intense and complex conflict entailing strategic, territorial, military, security and economic aspects," the minister also recalled.

"I personally also have the experience of leading indirect talks with the United States. Mediated by the European Union back in 2021, that process — though more convoluted and demanding than direct engagement — proved both possible and productive. Though we did not cross the finish line then, it was mainly because of a lack of real determination by the Biden administration," he continued.

"Pursuing indirect negotiations is not a tactic or reflection of ideology but a strategic choice rooted in experience. We face a significant wall of mistrust and harbor serious doubts about the sincerity of intentions, made worse by U.S. insistence on resuming the 'maximum pressure' policy prior to any diplomatic interaction," the top Iranian dipmat further continued in his piece to the WP.

MNA