Iran wants serious negotiations, not accept surrender

In an interview with BBC Newsnight, Sir Richard Dalton, who served as the UK’s envoy to Tehran from 2003 to 2006, explained that Tehran views any talks as a test of American seriousness, rather than a prelude to surrender.

“The Americans appear to want a very rapid progress towards a surrender by Iran on three fronts,” he said, highlighting nuclear enrichment, missile development, and regional influence as the key sticking points.

“Iran’s not in the market for a surrender. They would be in the market for a serious negotiation,” Sir Richard said.

Early on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran and Washington will engage in high-level indirect negotiations in Oman on Saturday, calling it both "an opportunity and a test" for the US.

"In my opinion, the framework of negotiation, whether direct or indirect, is not of primary importance," Araghchi told reporters the same day, adding, "What really matters is whether the negotiations are effective or ineffective, the seriousness of the parties, their intentions, and their will to reach an agreement."

Referring to the reason behind choosing the indirect negotiations, the Iranian top diplomat said, "The reason for this choice is that negotiations in which they (Americans) impose their points through pressure are in fact dictating, and we do not believe in this method. Indirect negotiations can guarantee a real and effective dialogue. We will also proceed in this way."

"This type of negotiation has happened many times in the history of international relations. There are countries that, for historical and other reasons, are not willing to negotiate directly with each other," Araghchi highlighted.

He went on to say, "In the issue between us and the United States, Oman is the mediator. We trust Oman as a mediator because of its good track record, and we hope to encounter a serious will from the other side to reach a diplomatic solution."

"At present, we prefer to hold the negotiations indirectly and we have no plans to convert it to direct, as we do not consider direct to be useful for the negotiations," he stressed.

Regarding Tehran's goals in the negotiation, he said, "Realizing the rights of the Iranian people and lifting sanctions are our main goal in the negotiations."

In response to a question about the existence of preconditions in the upcoming negotiations, the Foreign Minister said, "No preconditions are acceptable to us."

