UN General Assembly passes 5 pro-Palestine resolutions

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted five resolutions related to Palestine with a strong majority.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, the resolution concerning aid to Palestinian refugees was passed with the support of 151 countries, while 10 voted against and 14 abstained.

The second resolution, which addresses the activities of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) and extends its mandate for three more years, received 145 votes in favor, 10 against, and 18 abstentions.

The third resolution, dealing with Palestinian refugees’ property and the revenue derived from it, passed with support from 157 countries. Ten countries voted against, and nine abstained.

The fourth resolution, focused on the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli practices affecting the human rights of Palestinians and other Arabs living under occupation, was approved by 88 countries, opposed by 19, with 64 abstentions.

The fifth resolution, condemning Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories — including al-Quds and the occupied Syrian Golan — was adopted with 146 votes in favor, 13 against, and 17 abstentions.

Riyad Mansour, the Permanent Representative of Palestine to the UN, expressed gratitude to member states for their broad support and noted the growing global solidarity with the Palestinian people, particularly concerning issues affecting refugees.

He described this support as especially significant at a time when Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank face what he called Israel’s brutal aggression.

