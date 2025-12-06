Israeli military faces unprecedented surge in suicide rates

Official reports released by the Israeli military indicate an unprecedented rise in suicide rates among its soldiers.

Based on official data published by the Israeli occupation army, the number of suicides among its soldiers has sharply increased since the beginning of the genocidal war in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, this rise has been attributed to the growing psychological pressures caused by the ongoing conflict.

Based on these figures, from October 7 until the end of 2023, seven active-duty soldiers committed suicide. In 2024, an additional 21 suicide cases were recorded among Israeli soldiers.

Furthermore, from the beginning of 2025, at least 20 more soldiers have taken their own lives.

The data shows that before the war began, the annual average number of suicides among Israeli soldiers was around 12 cases. Given the current figures, the suicide rate during this period has nearly doubled.

MNA/6679053