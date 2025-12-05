APA condemns US-Israeli aggression against Iran

The sessions of the APA's Standing Committee on Political Affairs and the Palestine Committee took place in Mashhad, Iran, on Thursday, with participation from 15 parliamentary groups from Asia.

At the gathering, eight draft resolutions were examined and endorsed, addressing topics like effective governance, legal standards, judicial strengthening, optimal parliamentary methods, collaboration between Asian legislatures, development guided by democracy, and enhancing multilateral approaches.

One of the approved resolutions, put forward by Iran, criticized the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran, according to Press TV.

This initiative received strong backing from the participating groups.

On June 13, Israel initiated an unprovoked war against Iran, killing numerous senior military leaders, nuclear experts, and regular citizens.

Over a week afterward, the United States joined the war by striking three Iranian nuclear facilities, in a serious breach of the United Nations Charter, global regulations, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In retaliation, Iran's Armed Forces struck key locations in the occupied territories along with the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the biggest US military installation in West Asia.

Separately, the Palestine Committee endorsed a detailed resolution unanimously, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian population.

