Iranian taekwondokas win two more golds at 2025 World U21

Nematzadeh defeated Turkey’s Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar 2-1 in the final match of the Women’s -53kg.

Zeinali also beat Turkey’s Ömer Furkan Körpe 2-1 in the Men’s -74kg final, Tehran Times said.

Abolfazl Zandi in the Men -58kg, Amir Reza Gholami in the Men’s −80kg, and Mobina Nematzadeh in the Women’s -53kg had previously won three golds, while Amir Mohammad Ashrafi in the Men +87kg and Hasti Mohammadi in the Women’s −57 kg won two bronze medals.

The 2025 World U21 Taekwondo Championships, the 1st edition of the World U21 Taekwondo Championships, are being held at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi, Kenya from Dec. 3 to 6.

