Resistance leader warns against US, Israel crimes

If you do not silence Trump’s servant, the Resistance will silence him once and for all

Shaykh al-Kaabi described the passive positions of some Iraqis toward the intrusive behaviour and remarks of the new envoy of the U.S. administration as shameful.

According to the website of the representative office of al-Nujaba in Iran – Shaykh Akram al-Kaabi, secretary-general of the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement, stated in a statement marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of a group of this movement’s fighters during the Islamic Resistance of Iraq’s support for Operation al-Aqsa Flood, "On the anniversary of the martyrdom of the blossoms of the Islamic Resistance, Commander Hawar and his devoted companions, who were martyred at the hands of the criminal tyrants of our time, we renew our covenant with the martyrs who are alive and sustained by their Lord, and we assure them that we remain steadfast on their path and continue forward with the resolve they taught us."

"On this occasion, we cannot overlook the blatant and shameless interference of the American-Zionist arrogant powers of the world in Iraq’s affairs, especially by the one known as 'Trump’s envoy.' A traitor who has thrown himself into the arms of the occupiers and, with complete disregard for national sovereignty, has rolled up his sleeves to steal Iraq’s wealth and place it in the palm of his foolish American master."

"Despite all these remarks and this open interference, we are astonished by some of the shameful and passive positions taken toward this clear intrusion into Iraq’s internal affairs."

"If you do not silence him, the Islamic Resistance will silence him once and for all and return him to the lap of his masters, the same masters who enslaved him so that, through treachery and ingratitude, he would betray his own homeland."

MNA