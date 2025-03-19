Hamas calls for siege against Israeli, US embassies in world

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the movement urged the Arab and Islamic world, along with “free people everywhere,” to escalate solidarity actions condemning the renewed Israeli escalation against Gaza, calling for immediate pressure on both the regime and its key ally, the United States, to halt the ongoing military onslaught, Press TV reported.

“The fascist occupation government has resumed its barbaric aggression and genocide war against our people in Gaza, violating all human norms, values, and divine laws during the holy month of Ramadan,” it stated.

The movement outlined several forms of protest and acts of resistance, urging mass protests in cities worldwide and a coordinated siege of the Israeli and American diplomatic missions.

Such siege, it said, was aimed at mounting “pressure [on Tel Aviv and Washington] by all means to halt the aggression and the ongoing genocide war against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

The statement also encouraged demonstrators to raise Palestinian flags and mobilize resources in support of, what it underlined was, the legitimate rights of Palestinians to freedom, independence, and an end to a simultaneous stifling blockade that the regime was enforcing against the coastal sliver.

Hamas’ call comes amid a sharp escalation of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in violation of a standing ceasefire agreement between the group and Tel Aviv that was hoped to end the brutal war, which began in October 2023 in response to a historic resistance operation.

According to Palestinian health officials, 424 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Tuesday alone, including 174 children and 89 women. More than 600 others were wounded as Israeli forces targeted homes, mosques, and shelters.

The bombardments have exacerbated an already dire humanitarian crisis, with medical supplies running out and border crossings remaining closed for the 17th consecutive day.

International calls for a ceasefire have intensified, with global protests mounting.

However, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose regime has been receiving several times the US’s already whopping $3 billion annual financial and arms support since the onset of the warfare, has refused to halt its atrocities, alleging that it was targeting Hamas’ fighters.

Hamas concluded its statement with a plea for global unity, urging, “Let us unite all efforts at the Arab, Islamic, and international levels and be one voice against the Zionist aggression and the genocide war it is waging against more than two million Palestinians [in Gaza].”

