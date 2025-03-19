Islamic Jihad confirms martyrdom of its spokesman

A reporter for the Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed newspaper reported that "Naji Abu Saif", known as "Abu Hamza", spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigade, was martyred along with his wife, Shaima Abu Saif, in the bombardment of the Gaza Strip this morning.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement also congratulated and condoled Abu Hamza's martyrdom in a statement.

Previously, the Hamas movement had also confirmed in a statement the martyrdom of five of its leaders and government officials during the renewed Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The names of these leaders are: Essam al-Daleis, head of government affairs, Yasser Harb, member of the Hamas political bureau, Ahmed al-Hatta, acting minister of justice, Mahmoud Abu Watfa, acting minister of interior, and Bahjat Abu Sultan, director general of the Internal Security Organization.

MNA