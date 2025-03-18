Israeli regime martyrs 412 Palestinians as genocide resumes

“Many victims are still under the rubble and efforts are underway to recover them,” the Gaza health ministry added in a statement, according to Anadolu Agency.

Over 404 Palestinians were killed and 562 others injured within five hours across the Gaza Strip as Israel resumed its genocidal war, breaking the ceasefire, Anadolu Agency's report said.

Ambulances and civil defense teams unable to bring all victims to hospitals, said. Gaza Government Media Office

The Israeli military has killed at least 412 Palestinians, mostly children and women, throughout the Gaza Strip’s entire expanse during a large-scale violation of Tel Aviv’s ceasefire agreement with the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas, Press TV reported

Reports from Gaza said those killed in included at least 77 people in Khan Younis in southern Gaza and at least 20 people in Gaza City in the north.

At least 500 other Palestinians were also injured during the bloodletting, Palestinian news agency Sama reported on Tuesday, according to the Press TV report.

The Israeli regime's army said early Tuesday that it conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, the largest since the ceasefire with the Palestinian group Hamas took effect on Jan. 19.

The Gaza Government Media Office said entire families are among the victims, who were killed together in the Israeli attacks, noting that ambulances and civil defense teams are unable to bring all victims to hospitals.

"These brutal massacres confirm once again that the Israeli occupation army only knows the language of killing, destruction, and genocide," the statement said.

It added that the resumption of the massacres in Gaza comes along with the ongoing suffocating siege imposed on Gaza and the complete closure of the crossings, exacerbating a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and depriving over 2.4 million Palestinians of the basic necessities.

The media office urged the international community, including the UN Security Council and rights groups, to break the state of inaction and immediately act to ensure an end to these massacres in Gaza.

The Palestinian resistance movment Hamas said the Israeli government has declared war on Gaza by breaking the ceasefire agreement.

"We demand that the mediators hold (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and the Zionist occupation fully responsible for violating and overturning the agreement," it said in a statement.

Despite the ceasefire, local authorities in Gaza had reported almost daily violations by the Israeli army.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 48,500 Palestinians since October 2023, most of them women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The Zionist occupying regime also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

MNA