Senior Hamas officials killed in new Israeli strikes on Gaza

At least five high-ranking Hamas officials were killed in recent Israeli airstrikes, including Mohammad Al-Jmasi, a member of the political office, and several members of his family, including his grandchildren, Sputnik reported.

They were inside his home in Gaza City when it was hit by an airstrike, according to Hamas sources and relatives cited by Reuters.

Mahmoud Abu Watfa, the Director General of the Hamas Interior Ministry, who oversaw the Hamas police force, and Issam Aldialis, the commander of internal security, were also among those killed, Ynet wrote.

