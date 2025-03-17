US launches fresh airstrikes on Yemen

The United States has launched a new wave of aggression against Yemen, striking civilian infrastructure in support of the Israeli regime, Yemeni sources reported.

According to local sources, American warplanes targeted the command tower of the seized Israeli-linked ship "Galaxy Leader" off the coast of Hudaydah in two separate attacks.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s al-Masirah news channel, citing the Ministry of Health, reported that the death toll from US airstrikes on Yemen has risen to 53, including 5 children and 2 women, while the number of injured has reached 98, including 18 children and one woman.

On Monday morning, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree announced that the US aircraft carrier "USS Harry S. Truman" was targeted with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones in the northern Red Sea.

“This marks the second time the US carrier has been struck in the northern Red Sea,” Saree stated.

He also warned that if US attacks on Yemen persist, Yemeni forces will escalate their military response, in line with directives issued by Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Ansarullah movement.

