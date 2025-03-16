Any executed threat against Iran to face devastating response

IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami emphasized that Iran operates transparently, openly accepting responsibility for its actions, whether military operations or support efforts.

Iran has no role in directing the policies of regional resistance groups, including Yemen’s Ansarullah, he added.

“We are not a nation that operates in secrecy. We are a recognized and credible military power in the world. If we attack somewhere or support someone, we will explicitly declare it,” he affirmed.

Major General Salami referenced past operations, such as the “True Promise” against the Israeli regime, reiterating that Iran has always claimed responsibility for its actions and will not deny or falsely accept responsibility for any operation.

Saying that the Iranian nation is a peace-seeking nation, he added, "but if threatened, Iran will give appropriate and crushing responses."

He also warned that any threat carried out against Iran would be met with a destructive response.

MP/TSN3276305/IRIB channel