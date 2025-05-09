Iran to strike any point used to target its interests

General Salami's warning during the unveiling of an IRGC Navy's underground drone hangar on Thursday came amid threats by the US and Israel to target Iran's nuclear energy facilities, Press TV reported.

"A principle in our defense doctrine is that from any point where our enemy acts against our interests and goals, we will target and hit that point and any other point where our enemy's interests lie," Salami said.

"Therefore, we declare that any point in any territory that becomes the origin of an invasion will be the target of an invasion for us, meaning that the origin will become a target," he added.

Gen. Salami assured Iranians of the country's military capabilities to counter any threat. "Our dear nation should know that we stand with our hands full against our enemies," he said.

The underground drone hanger unveiled on Thursday is the latest of similar facilities displayed in recent months against a backdrop of hostile rhetoric from Israel and the US, which have threatened Tehran with potential military action over its nuclear program.

"What the dear Iranian nation is witnessing today is a small part of the IRGC Navy's enormous drone capability," General Salami said.

"The drones at the disposal of this force are the most modern and advanced drone technologies in the world, giving our commanders a free hand for various types of strikes and providing flexibility in planning."

On Thursday, Israel's War Minister Katz threatened Iran with 'Gaza-like' action amid an escalation with Yemen, which hit Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv with a hypersonic missile on Sunday. Israel accuses Iran of providing Yemeni armed forces with military assistance.

Gen. Salami said, "Another aspect of our display of power is correcting the enemy's miscalculations and mistakes."

"This is because our enemies must also become familiar with the reality of our power to some extent so that they do not rush into miscalculations and judgments out of ignorance of the extent of our power and do not engage in actions that are detrimental to themselves."

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump stated that he is willing to reach an agreement with Tehran that allows the United States to “blow up” Iran’s nuclear energy facilities.

“It’s that simple,” he stated during an exchange with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “I would much prefer a strong, verified deal where we actually blow them up…,” Trump said, referring to Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The US president added that there were only two possible outcomes, namely “blowing them up nicely or blowing them up viciously.”

Earlier Thursday, Gen. Salami said while Iran prioritizes diplomacy in the nuclear issue, seeking a fair solution without threats, it remains fully prepared for war at any scale.

“The Americans should know that if they threaten us, we are prepared for war at any scale,“ he told a ceremony in Mashhad.

The US and Iran have held three rounds of negotiations since April 12. A planned fourth round, originally scheduled for May 3, was postponed due to “logistical reasons,” according to mediator Oman.

Gen. Salami said, “With their new threats and sanctions, the Americans have demonstrated unreliability and untrustworthiness.”

The IRGC chief stressed that Iran does not pursue nuclear weapons, and has voluntarily removed them from its defense doctrine.

Iran, General Salami said, will not relinquish its vital interests. He warned that the “criminal" Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to influence the minds of American officials and draw them into an endless war.

MNA