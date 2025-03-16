Pope Francis to stay in hospital for time being

The discharge of Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized with pneumonia since February 14, is not yet expected, Vatican sources told reporters, adding that the 88-year-old pontiff's condition is stable, but his recovery is rather slow.

Pope Francis' condition "continues to be stable," the source said, TASS reported.

"The recovery process is slow and needs time to consolidate the improvements recorded in recent days," he added.

According to the Vatican press office, this is "a positive sign.".

MP/