  1. Politics
Mar 16, 2025, 8:23 AM

Pope Francis to stay in hospital for time being

Pope Francis to stay in hospital for time being

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – The discharge of Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized with pneumonia since February 14, is not yet expected, Vatican sources say.

The discharge of Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized with pneumonia since February 14, is not yet expected, Vatican sources told reporters, adding that the 88-year-old pontiff's condition is stable, but his recovery is rather slow.

Pope Francis' condition "continues to be stable," the source said, TASS reported.

"The recovery process is slow and needs time to consolidate the improvements recorded in recent days," he added.

According to the Vatican press office, this is "a positive sign.".

MP/

News ID 229645

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News