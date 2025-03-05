Pope Francis needs non-invasive mechanical ventilation

The clinical condition of the Pope today has remained stable. He has not experienced episodes of respiratory failure or bronchospasm. He has remained without a fever, always alert, cooperative with therapies, and oriented, it said.

"This morning, he transitioned to high-flow oxygen therapy and underwent respiratory physiotherapy. As scheduled, tonight, he will resume non-invasive mechanical ventilation until tomorrow morning."

"The prognosis remains guarded," it added, TASS reported.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been receiving treatment at Rome’s Gemelli hospital since February 14 after being diagnosed with double pneumonia.

