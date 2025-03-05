  1. Politics
Pope Francis needs non-invasive mechanical ventilation

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Pope Francis’s health condition is stable, but he needs non-invasive mechanical ventilation in the nighttime, the Vatican said.

The clinical condition of the Pope today has remained stable. He has not experienced episodes of respiratory failure or bronchospasm. He has remained without a fever, always alert, cooperative with therapies, and oriented, it said.

"This morning, he transitioned to high-flow oxygen therapy and underwent respiratory physiotherapy. As scheduled, tonight, he will resume non-invasive mechanical ventilation until tomorrow morning."

"The prognosis remains guarded," it added, TASS reported.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been receiving treatment at Rome’s Gemelli hospital since February 14 after being diagnosed with double pneumonia.

