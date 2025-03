It specified that the bronchial spasm adversely affected his breathing ability.

The Pope was promptly subjected to bronchial aspiration (to clear his airways) and was put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, which improved his oxygen levels. He has remained alert and aware at all times, cooperating with therapeutic treatments, the Vatican said, TASS reported.

Pope Francis, 88, was hospitalized on February 14. He was subsequently diagnosed with double pneumonia.

