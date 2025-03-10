Ukraine now is world's largest arms importer

In the past four years amid the war with Russia, Ukraine has emerged as the topmost importer of heavy weapons in the world, while the US has dominated global arms exports, as per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's (SIPRI) latest report released on Monday, India Today reported.

The report has revealed that Ukraine has been the largest recipient of heavy weapons in the world in the period from 2020-2024. The war-torn country has increased its imports by almost a hundred times as compared to its imports during 2015-2019.

