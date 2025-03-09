Iran considers any unrest to be harmful to region, world

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre late on Sunday, President Pezeshkian stated, “According to the decree of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, we have never sought to build nuclear weapons, as such Iran considers any tension, unrest, and conflict to be harmful to itself, region, and the world."

During the phone call, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, issues of mutual and multilateral interests.

Pezeshkian pointed to the good relations between Iran and Norway in all fields and hailed Norway's efforts to establish peace and security in the region.

Islamic Republic of Iran has always been the guardian of peace, stability, and security in the region and has prevented any war or conflict from occurring as much as possible, he said, adding, “Unfortunately, the Israeli regime, as the main cause of tension and crisis in the region, not only incites war and commits crimes and genocide against the oppressed Palestinian people, but also it is trying to portray the peaceful nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a cause of insecurity by fabricating crises."

Iran considers its principled policy to be based on de-escalating tensions and creating unity in the region, Pezeshkian emphasized.

The Norwegian prime minister, for his part, emphasized that his country welcomes the peaceful resolution of issues in the region and is ready to provide any assistance and support in that regard.

