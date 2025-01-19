Over 35 hospitalized after bus collision in S. Sri Lanka

Six individuals sustained serious injuries and were receiving treatment at the main hospital in Matara District, according to police.

Local media reported that it was raining at the time of the accident.

Police recently disclosed that 12,140 people lost their lives in traffic accidents between 2020 and 2024.

In response to the increasing number of accidents involving buses, Sri Lankan authorities have been intensifying legal actions against individuals who violate traffic regulations on passenger buses.

The Sri Lankan government has authorized the recruitment of an additional 10,000 police officers to bolster efforts aimed at preventing road accidents, as well as conducting anti-crime and anti-drug operations.

MNA/