Mar 10, 2025

Iran will not consider negotiation under pressure, bullying

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed that Iran’s nuclear energy program has always been and will remain entirely peaceful, stressing that negotiation cannot take place under pressure or intimidation.

The Iranian Foreign Minister firmly rejected any negotiation under coercion, stating, "We will not negotiate under pressure or intimidation. We do not even consider such negotiations, regardless of the subject. Negotiation is different from bullying and issuing diktats."

Araghchi further highlighted Iran’s ongoing diplomatic engagements with European and non-European nations, noting that Iran is currently holding discussions with mutual respect with the three European countries – and separately with Russia and China – to explore ways to build greater trust and enhance transparency regarding Iran’s nuclear program, in exchange for the lifting of unlawful sanctions.

Drawing from past experiences, Araghchi warned against the US approach toward Iran, highlighting that whenever the US has engaged with Iran respectfully, it has received respect in return. But whenever it has taken a threatening stance, it has faced resistance from Iran. "Every action inevitably provokes a reaction."

