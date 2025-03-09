PG states to run out of water in 3 days if Iran attacked

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani made the comment in an interview with American political commentator and presenter Tucker Carlson on Friday.

Asked what would happen to the body of water between Iran and Qatar if the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southern Iran were ever attacked, Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani said such an incident would lead to an “environmental catastrophe” due to the high level of water contamination.

“This would be basically entirely contaminated…The whole country would run out of water in three days,” he said, adding, “This is not only applied for Qatar, it is applied for Kuwait, for the UAE, for all of us in that part.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Qatari premier admitted, “We fought against Iran in Syria for 14 years,” but emphasized that the two countries maintain bilateral ties despite their differences.

Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani also said a US congressman had urged him to cut ties with Tehran, but he responded that this is not possible, explaining that he had to draw a map for Americans to illustrate how geographically close Qatar and Iran are.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently cautioned about the dire consequences of an act of aggression involving the Israeli regime or the United States against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“My assumption is that in this case (a likely attack against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities), we will enter into a widespread war in the region, a catastrophe that no one, neither in the region nor outside the region, wants,” Araghchi said.

Iran has so far retaliated twice, namely during Operations True Promise I and II, in response to Israeli aggression against its soil by successfully targeting sensitive and strategic Israeli targets deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories with hundreds of ballistic and cruise missiles.

MP/