Julani regime declares curfews in several Syrian regions

The northwestern port city of Tartus and the entire Homs province were put under curfew on Thursday night.

A curfew has also been announced in Latakia until 10:00 a.m. local time on Friday.

The curfews followed mass protests by Alawites and Shia Muslims, who condemned the violent actions of the regime.

The Supreme Alawite Islamic Council in Syria released a statement, denouncing the regime’s increasing violence, including aerial bombardments of civilian homes and forced displacement of their residents, PressTV reported.

The statement called on Syrians to stage peaceful sit-ins while refraining from damaging property or engaging in sectarian strife.

A statement attributed to former Syrian regime officer Brigadier General Ghiath Suleiman Dalla has circulated on social media.

The statement announced the creation and launch of the “Military Council for the Liberation of Syria.”

This follows a coordinated attack on regime forces in the Latakia province, which resulted in the death of more than 10 security personnel.

