Iran reacts to violence escalation in Syria

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, has expressed deep concern over the rising violence and instability across various regions of Syria, emphasizing that Tehran is closely monitoring the situation.

Reaffirming Iran’s principled stance on the necessity of preserving Syria’s security, stability, and territorial integrity, Baghaei stressed the importance of fostering peaceful coexistence among all ethnic and social groups in Syria while condemning external threats, particularly from Israel.

Highlighting the responsibility of the interim Syrian government in ensuring the safety of all its citizens, the senior Iranian diplomat strongly opposed violence, bloodshed, and harm to innocent civilians.

He warned that such instability serves as an opportunity for third-party actors—especially the Israeli regime—to exploit the crisis and fuel further unrest in the region.

