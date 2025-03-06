  1. Politics
Mar 6, 2025, 10:48 AM

US reconsidering funding for Ukraine: White House

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – The US administration is reconsidering funding aid to Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"What he National Security Council told me in regards to that was that they paused, or they are reconsidering the funding for Ukraine," she said. "As for intelligence matters, I would refer you to either the National Security Council or the CIA."

A Pentagon official told TASS earlier that the US Armed Forces had suspended supplies of military aid to Ukraine. According to him, the move concerns all US military equipment that has not yet reached Ukraine, including weapons transported by aircraft and vessels or waiting to be shipped from transit zones in Poland. CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed that the US had stopped absolutely all intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Marzieh Rahmani

