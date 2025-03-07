Hungary to hold referendum on Ukraine’s accession to EU

"I think we should treat the issue of Ukraine’s EU membership seriously. It is impossible to make a responsible decision at this point, and I don’t want this decision to be made behind the people’s backs. That is why I came to a conclusion that we need to hold a plebiscite on the subject of Ukraine’s membership in the European Union. We will hold it <…> promptly and easily," the premier said.

"We need to know whether our people are ready to sacrifice their interests for the sake of Ukraine’s membership," Orban added.

Previously, Orban has repeatedly said that at this point, Ukraine’s EU membership would deal irreparable damage to Europe’s agriculture and the economy in general. Besides, the Ukrainian government failed to honor the rights of the Hungarian minority on its territory and continued its actions that threatened Hungary’s energy security.

At the same time, Orban does not rule out the possibility of eventually ushering Ukraine into the EU, if it meets all the requirements of a candidate and fulfills all preconditions.

MP/